3-Minute-Grill: Deviled Egg Twist

Leah Bodine of Blue Dragonfly catering joined us on set to share with us how to make Deviled eggs three different ways in today’s 3-Minute-Grill.

Dragonfly Deviled Eggs:

24 eggs cut in half and whites and yolks separate.

To the yolks in a food processor add:

1/4c REAL mayonnaise

1T creole mustard

2T room temp butter

1/2t onion powder

1/2t Dragonfly Blend

1T sugar

2T heavy cream

Blend until smooth. Fill or pipe mixture into egg half.

Toppings:

Black Truffle Sea Salt

Bloody Mary Deviled Eggs:

To the yolk mixture add 1 tablespoon horseradish and 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce. Taking the white of the egg dip flat side down into Old Bay Seasoning or Season Salt. Fill eggs. Top with a slice of beef stick, celery, green olive and a baby shrimp.