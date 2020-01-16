3-Minute-Grill: Deviled Egg Twist

Leah Bodine of Blue Dragonfly catering joined us on set to share with us how to make Deviled eggs three different ways in today’s 3-Minute-Grill.
Dragonfly Deviled Eggs:
24 eggs cut in half and whites and yolks separate.
To the yolks in a food processor add:
1/4c REAL mayonnaise
1T creole mustard
2T room temp butter
1/2t onion powder
1/2t Dragonfly Blend
1T sugar
2T heavy cream
Blend until smooth. Fill or pipe mixture into egg half.
Toppings:
Black Truffle Sea Salt
Bloody Mary Deviled Eggs:
To the yolk mixture add 1 tablespoon horseradish and 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce. Taking the white of the egg dip flat side down into Old Bay Seasoning or Season Salt. Fill eggs. Top with a slice of beef stick, celery, green olive and a baby shrimp.