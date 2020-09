CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, one in six American get sick from eating unsafe food — in addition to 128,000 who are hospitalized, and 3,000 deaths.

Anyone can get sick from a foodborne illness, but some people are more likely to get sick and have a more serious illness.

WCIA’s Morning Show invited Laura Jacob, Registered Dietitian with Christie Clinic, to discuss this preventable health issue.