Looking back after one year of coronavirus

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It might be hard to believe, but it’s been one year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus to be a global pandemic — and a lot has changed.

From going to the grocery store to eating out at restaurants, nearly aspect of life is different a year later.

I remember my very first time reporting on COVID-19. It was late January 2020, and I was standing in front of the McKinley Health Center at the U. of I.

I was explaining how they were screening all students coming in with respiratory symptoms for the virus, whether or not they’d traveled to areas with confirmed cases.

At that time, there were none in Illinois and the virus had killed 17 people in China at that point.

Fast forward to now — Illinois has seen more than 1.2 million cases. There have been nearly 19 million tests performed, and a little over 1.2 million people are fully vaccinated.

However, there have also been around 23,000 deaths in the state. That includes parents, grandparents, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, friends, and so much more.

A tough year for tens of thousands of families.