Kaufman Lake closed for trout restocking, reopens April 3

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Get your fishing lines ready — spring trout fishing kicks off on April 3.

The Champaign Park District has closed Kaufman Lake until that date. Its operations director says the trout is supplied by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

You can catch and keep the fish during open season, but IDNR says you need the proper license and inland trout stamp if you’re over 16.

The lake closure is necessary to give the new fish time to acclimate.

“They kind of find their niche, their place, they get well-fed and comfortable enough to feel good about… being caught is what it comes down to,” says Operations Director Dan Olson.

In Champaign County, you can also fish for trout at the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve once the season starts.

