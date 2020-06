CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) - We hear about a lot of diets, either on the internet or from a friend that can sometimes leave us overwhelmed. But how do you know if those diets are for you?

One webinar from the U of I extension is doing just that - Helping us understand those diets. It's called decoding that diet you saw on the internet: Keto, gluten-free, and fasting.