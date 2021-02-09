Harvest Heritage: Agriculture Education

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — High school students are signing up for agriculture education as fast as schools open programs. But it has taken a lot of effort by a statewide network of supporters to get the job done.

Vocational ag. teachers have a great support system with a 35-year history. “December 13, 1984, when a group of individuals got together, for supporting agricultural education. They needed to do something different, as far as curriculum for agriculture teachers across the state, funding for teachers as well,” said Dean Dittmar, coordinator – FCAE, ag. ed. program.

Dittmar’s field staff provides support to each high school vo-ag program. His predecessor, Jess Smithers, is part of a 3-generation heritage in vo-ag.

“It causes me to think about my own family, my own heritage, as far as my father was a student in agriculture courses, was part of FFA. I was active in FFA for 4 years, and took agriculture courses. I now have kids of my own. My oldest is in 6th grade and he eagerly awaits the opportunity to be in FFA and be in those ag classes,” said Smithers.

Smithers said FCAE provides a new vision for a new generation. “And the FCAE project is to make some updates and ensure that ag education progress to meet the needs of our current industry.”

And that effort has fertilized the program.

“Again, looking back in the late 80’s early 90’s we’re at an all time low of agricultural education at the high school level, right around 11 thousand students where, and just this past year we’re close to 36,000 students, and again those are grades 5 though 12, that we have even reached down to the lower grades because statistics do show that if we can make contact with individuals at a lower grade level they will be more potentially involved with an agricultural career once they do graduate from high school,” said Dittmar.

Future plans are to plant vo-ag programs in urban high schools, such as the two successful programs in Decatur