From the Farm: Valley View AgriSystems

DIVERNON, Ill. (WCIA) — With high prices and short supplies of steel, could a farmer get a new grain bin and have it up in time for the fall harvest? Stu Ellis find out the answer to that question in this report– From the Farm.

There is a new kid on the block when it comes to putting up grain bins in central Illinois. Valley View AgriSystems opened up a new facility Thursday in Divernon and company CEO Jim Cochran says they are open for business.

“We’ve been looking to grow out of the southeast which is our primary market. We’ve been operating there for 40 years. We’ve got a location in Jonesboro, Arkansas and Cleveland, Mississippi. Those are our two full service operations today. And we were looking to grow,” said Cochran. “We were doing more business in the Midwest with new and existing customers, and felt like there was a need up here for a full service provider and Jeff Fjelstul who is our GM in this market, came across this property, it suits our needs perfectly. It right on the Interstate and Divernon is a great little town and we’re glad to be here and supporting the Community and being physically planted in central Illinois.”

A shortage of steel makes it difficult for some farmers to get a new bin for the fall harvest, but Cochran says his firm has a solution to that and putting a new one up on a farm before fall is feasible.

“Absolutely, we’ve got grain bins in stock and we can deliver,” Cochran said. “So if somebody called us today and wanted any size grain bin or multiple grain bins we can absolutely turn around a quote and have it built before harvest.”

That’s going to be a surprise to a lot of farmers.

“There is a supply issue across the board with suppliers and manufacturers. But fortunately for us to fulfill the demand and sales that we have every year, we stock a lot of grain bins of certain common sizes,” said Cochran. “And so if a farmer calls us tomorrow, we wouldn’t be able to get it from a supplier likely in time, or we are approaching a time that we would not be able to get it in time, but we’ll go to our warehouse and there is a very good likelihood that we’ll have the storage capacity in our warehouse to go build a grain bin, instead of having to rely on suppliers for lead times.”