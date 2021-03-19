From the Farm: Retaining Carbon

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With spring in the air this weekend, fieldwork will soon begin when soils dry out. But as that happens, more and more farmers will be thinking about some other issues.

Private companies and governmental agencies are both engaging farmers to change their agronomic practices to retain carbon in the soil.

Ivan Dozier calls it “carbon-smart farming,” when USDA urges farmers to reduce their tillage and sequester carbon. he is the USDA’s Illinois state conservationist and will be in the driver’s seat when the next Farm Bill addresses climate change.

“What’s coming down the road, we don’t know yet. Be we can be certain the things’ we’ve talked about here are going to be a part of it. Agriculture has been identified as having a tremendous impact, the ability to impact what’s going on with carbon management,” said Dozier. “So we’re going to hear a lot about what’s called ‘Carbon-Smart farming.’ And so it is going to be the kind of conservation practices that we’re talking about that will keep carbon in the soil and maybe even build carbon in the soil.”

Such ideas from USDA would include reduced tillage, use of cover crops, use of fuel for fieldwork, and even what livestock is fed.

“I think we’re going to see a lot of that coming down the road, tremendous opportunity, when you look at 75% of the land is privately owned, and 75% of that land that is privately owned is devoted to agriculture, that gives you the idea of the kind of impact that agriculture can have,” Dozier stated. “We can get ready. We know what the practices are. We can get ourselves familiarized with them. And be ready to take advantage of whatever comes down the pike.”