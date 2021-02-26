From the Farm: National FFA Week

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Stu Ellis has been touring the area this week, meeting with members of different FFA chapters. Those chapters are doing something out of the ordinary for FFA Week.

For National FFA Week, members at Tuscola drove their tractors to school Thursday, but this entire week rolled out the blue and gold carpet for fellow students and teachers, said Chapter Vice President Mason Jones.

“So far this week, we’ve done a few dress up days. The first day we had America Day,” said Jones. “We got to wear red, white and blue and got to compete for who won a prize and everything. And today we have ‘Drive Your Tractor to School Day.’ We’ve haven’t really had one the past few years, so this is kind of a big deal for us. And yesterday, we had a lunch for all of our teachers showing appreciation for all of the things that they do. And tomorrow, we’ll have a barnyard for all of the younger students that don’t get to experience this stuff every day like we do.”

Claire Meyer said it will be educational for a lot of kids.

“We’re doing it for our community, so kids that don’t have farm lives or don’t get to see these animals can come out here,” said Meyer. “We’re going to have chickens, pigs, goats, horses, cows and I think a few other animals.” It is an educational opportunity, really for children.

FFA Chapter President Hans Goodman said the tractors in the high school parking lot draw a lot of attention.

“There’s a lot of agricultural-related activities in this area and there’s a lot of farmers that actually go to this school that are related to farmers and their families and everything and we figured that having a tractor day would bring a little awareness about the equipment that is used in this area for agriculture, and we thought it would also be fun for kids to see a tractor that might never have been close to one,” said Goodman. “Before, [they] had just seen them in the fields working, and could get close to them in the parking lot and people come up and ask us questions about them, and it was just more fun to drive a tractor to school than just a car.”