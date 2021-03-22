From the Farm: Ag Week 2021 with Rich Guebert

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It’s national Agriculture week, and WCIA is going to be visiting agricultural leaders throughout Illinois.

This morning we are very honored to be with President Rich Guebert of the Illinois Farm Bureau. Rich, what are you most enthused about this agriculture week of 2021?

“Well, first off Stu, I want to thank you for the opportunity to share my thoughts, but I think agriculture as a whole is excited and optimistic about this upcoming year,” Guebert says. “We’ve had a number of challenges for the last 6 or 7 years, you know its just been a downturn in the farm economy.

“I think there’s opportunities with the increases in the commodity prices that we’ve seen. We’ve seen China coming to the market buying a lot of goods, corn and soybeans, pork and beef. We have really good trade agreements with other partners in Mexico, and Canada, and Japan. We’re trying to work on an agreement with the UK. I think there is a lot of opportunity and optimism going forward for this upcoming year. However, a caveat in there about the livestock industry is still going to face some challenges and maybe not near the optimism as what we do on the grain side.

WCIA tells Guebert, briefly we have some good relationships with some new cabinet members.

“Absolutely, we’ve got Secretary Vilsack that’s been there on the job before, he knows what he’s doing,” he says. “You look at Ambassador Tai and a few others. I think there’s an opportunity for strong relationships to get, have good relationships and bi-lateral agreements with other countries is really important to us, as we continue to build our exports.”