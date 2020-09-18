Food Facts: Grilled Portobello Mushroom Burgers

Morning Show Features
Posted: / Updated:

In Friday’s Food Facts, Registered Dietitian Laura Jacob with Christie Clinic makes grilled portobello mushroom burgers.

Grilled Balsamic Portobello Mushroom Burger

Marinade:

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1-2 garlic cloves, minced

Mushroom burgers:

4 large Portobello mushrooms, stems removed

1 large red onion, peeled and sliced in 1/3” rounds (do not separate the rings)

Whole wheat rolls

Topping suggestions:

Reduced fat Provolone slices

Cracked black pepper

Tomato slices

Baby greens

Fresh basil, thinly sliced

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together the marinade ingredients.
  2. Place the mushrooms and onion rounds in a single layer in a shallow dish. Pour the marinade over the top and flip to coat both sides. Let marinate while the grill heats to medium high.
  3. Place mushrooms on grill, cap-side down. Place onions on grill.
  4. Grill mushrooms and onions about 5 minutes each side, until browned and tender and onions start to caramelize. You can brush with additional marinade while they are grilling.
  5. Remove mushrooms and onions from grill. Carefully separate the onion into rings.
  6. If desired, top mushrooms with cheese immediately, so it melts.
  7. Assemble the mushroom and onion on the bun and top with desired ingredients.
  8. Grilled fruit such as pineapple, or a baby greens salad would be a nice accompaniment.

Nutrition facts: 1 mushroom burger on bun has about 260 calories, 10 g fat, 8 g protein, 210 mg sodium. Good source of potassium. The addition of cheese increases calories, fat and sodium.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020