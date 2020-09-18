Food Facts: Grilled Portobello Mushroom Burgers

In Friday’s Food Facts, Registered Dietitian Laura Jacob with Christie Clinic makes grilled portobello mushroom burgers.
Grilled Balsamic Portobello Mushroom Burger
Marinade:
3 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
1-2 garlic cloves, minced
Mushroom burgers:
4 large Portobello mushrooms, stems removed
1 large red onion, peeled and sliced in 1/3” rounds (do not separate the rings)
Whole wheat rolls
Topping suggestions:
Reduced fat Provolone slices
Cracked black pepper
Tomato slices
Baby greens
Fresh basil, thinly sliced
Directions:
- In a small bowl, whisk together the marinade ingredients.
- Place the mushrooms and onion rounds in a single layer in a shallow dish. Pour the marinade over the top and flip to coat both sides. Let marinate while the grill heats to medium high.
- Place mushrooms on grill, cap-side down. Place onions on grill.
- Grill mushrooms and onions about 5 minutes each side, until browned and tender and onions start to caramelize. You can brush with additional marinade while they are grilling.
- Remove mushrooms and onions from grill. Carefully separate the onion into rings.
- If desired, top mushrooms with cheese immediately, so it melts.
- Assemble the mushroom and onion on the bun and top with desired ingredients.
- Grilled fruit such as pineapple, or a baby greens salad would be a nice accompaniment.
Nutrition facts: 1 mushroom burger on bun has about 260 calories, 10 g fat, 8 g protein, 210 mg sodium. Good source of potassium. The addition of cheese increases calories, fat and sodium.