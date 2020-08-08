Food Facts: Greek Turkey Burgers

To make the burgers, you’ll need:
- 2 pounds ground turkey
- 2 eggs, slightly beaten
- 1 c. feta cheese
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 medium red onion, chopped
- 2 cups fresh spinach, chopped
- 1 t. olive oil
- 1/2 t. salt
- 1/4 t. pepper
Directions:
In a Dutch oven or foil on the grill, sauté onion and garlic in olive oil. Add salt and pepper. Once the onion and garlic start to brown, add spinach, cooking only until spinach starts to wilt, making sure to not over cook it. Set aside. In a large bowl, beat eggs. Mix in ground turkey and feta cheese until well combined. Add vegetable mixture. Form into patties, either by hand or using an ice cream scoop. Plate the burgers and chill for 1 hour or until firm. Grill until no longer pink in the center, about 15-20 minutes.These are also great as meatballs. Form mixture into desired sized balls and grill to brown the surface. Place meatballs in a 9” by 13” Pyrex dish, baking at 350 degrees until no longer pink in the center, about 20-30 minutes.”