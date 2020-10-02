Food Facts: Cucumber & Corn Salad

Health coach Larry Williams makes a dish that’s healthy and good for all seasons in Friday’s Food Facts.
Salad:
1 English cucumber, chopped
1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
1 small red onion, minced
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
1/3 cup pitted green olives, chopped
1 ½ cups corn (2 ears), grilled
Salt and pepper
Mix together prepared cucumber, tomatoes, onion
feta, and olives. Grill corn until slightly browned/charred. Remove from cob and combine into previous mixture
Dressing:
6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
4 tablespoons red wine vinegar
4 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano or min
2 teaspoon honey
Whisk together in a small bowl. Add half of dressing to salad, reserving the other have for your meat/seafood/fish.