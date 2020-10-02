Food Facts: Cucumber & Corn Salad

Health coach Larry Williams makes a dish that’s healthy and good for all seasons in Friday’s Food Facts.

Salad:

1 English cucumber, chopped

1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

1 small red onion, minced

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

1/3 cup pitted green olives, chopped

1 ½ cups corn (2 ears), grilled

Salt and pepper

Mix together prepared cucumber, tomatoes, onion

feta, and olives. Grill corn until slightly browned/charred. Remove from cob and combine into previous mixture

Dressing:

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons red wine vinegar

4 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano or min

2 teaspoon honey

Whisk together in a small bowl. Add half of dressing to salad, reserving the other have for your meat/seafood/fish.

