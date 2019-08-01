Congressman Rodney Davis addresses campaign volunteer posing as reporter for a Dirksen Londrigan press call

Congressman Rodney Davis joins us to address the incident with Nick Klitzing, the Republican Operative working as an unpaid volunteer for his campaign who lied about his age at a closed press conference for Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.
Congressman Davis also speaks about 3 of his 89+ bills he has introduced or co-led.
Davis’ Bipartisan Student Veterans Bill Inspired by Local Universities Passes House
Washington, July 23, 2019
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today announced his bill, H.R. 3535, the GI Bill Work Study Improvement Act of 2019, to improve the veterans work-study program utilized by veterans at universities throughout the district unanimously passed the House.
https://rodneydavis.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=403385
Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Improve Small Community Transit
U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.), Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.), and Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) today announced the introduction of the Small Community Transit Improvement Act to increase the amount of funding provided to transit systems in small communities. H.R. 3758 would increase the apportionment for the Small Transit Intensive Cities Program (STIC) from 2% to 3% to keep up with the growth and success of the program.
https://rodneydavis.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=403388
Davis and Wagner Introduce Legislation to Modernize Child and Dependent Care
Washington, July 3, 2019U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) and Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) released the following statement after they introduced the Child and Dependent Care Modernization Act of 2019, legislation that would help alleviate some of the financial burdens that come with rising costs of child and dependent care.https://rodneydavis.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=403361