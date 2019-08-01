Congressman Rodney Davis addresses campaign volunteer posing as reporter for a Dirksen Londrigan press call

The city of Danville is preparing for the re GRAND opening of the Fischer Theater and the approved Casino. Downtown Danville wants to be ready to support those exciting additions to the community and create an environment that is attractive and fun and encourages further development. 1: DDI has brought together a group of people who represent the city and other organizations (Vermilion Advantage, Small Business Development Center and DACC, The Vermilion Heritage Foundation, The Danville Area Visitor and Convention Bureau and Senior Source Danville) that are working on projects or initiatives that either impact downtown or are impacted by downtown. We are working on a variety of ways to dress up downtown in an effort to get ready for the opening of the Fischer Theatre. We want to make sure the downtown area is ready to welcome folks coming in from in and out of the area for Theatre events, as well as encourage ongoing development that will give folks who visit more to do and a reason to stay a while. 2: DDI also sponsors a variety of events to draw citizens of Danville downtown. We feel Downtown should be the hub of activity and place where everyone can feel welcome, safe, energized and a part of something great (Summer Sounds Free Concert Series, Family Fun Night Events and First Friday events 3: August 2nd from 5-9 DDI is hosting Family Fun Night Event – Back to School Bash. This is a part of the Summer Sounds Concert Series. The band for the night is Boss Hogg. First 200 kids (must be present) will receive a backpack and be able to visit participating downtown merchants to gather supplies. There will be sprinklers, bouncy house, magician and a variety of vendors. On North Street we will have a Community Trunk sale, where folks are able to come down, park and sell their gently used kids clothing, shoes and sporting equipment. This will give other families a chance to build up their kids’ wardrobes without breaking the bank. Downtown is also initiating a Good Works Program that kicks off on August 2nd. We will have a table available that night to accept school supplies that will be donated to District 118 in Danville. The supply drive will last through the month of August and a variety of downtown businesses, including Senior Source Danville and Downtown Danville, Inc. will be drop off locations. 4: Senior Source is an event venue and resource center for folks over the age of 50. Our mission is to serve seniors well, support the economic growth of businesses in Danville AND to infuse some energy, interest and excitement to the downtown. We host a variety of fun, social, educational and civic-minded events. We participate in a lot of community outreach and volunteer a great deal. We have over 400 members and are supported by amazing Business Partners who also have a keen interest in the health of Danville and support this community really well. Props/Demonstration Ideas: I could bring the hosts an I LUV Danville Tshirt that was created as a way to promote businesses who care about downtown and as a way to encourage positive thinking as it relates to the future of downtown.