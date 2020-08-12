Carle Eye launching virtual try-on gallery

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The COVID-19 pandemic is making day-to-day life very different — including buying glasses.

Carle Optical Patient Care Manager Kelly Schmit checked in with The Morning Show to share how people can stay safe while searching for glasses.

Their virtual try-on gallery for glasses can be browsed at home, or on the go. Either connect your camera on your phone or computer to view them in real-time, or simply upload a recent photo of yourself.

You can send in your list of favorite frames, and Carle will pull them for your appointment and fitting.

Carle Eye

217-902-2020