Business seeking tutors for employees’ children

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The start of school is just days away. For many students, that means learning online again.

While district leaders are making the move to stay safe, it still comes with its challenges.

However, one business is doing what it can to help out its workers — and their families.

The MB Heating and Cooling manager says there’s a big question running through their employees’ minds: How do I balance work and school duties for my kids who won’t go back to a classroom?

They have found a solution. The company is looking for a tutor who can guide employees’ kids through e-learning.

The tutor will teach four to six students at a time in an MB Heating and Cooling office space from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

Kids can range from the 4th to 8th grades.

The MB Heating and Cooling Team said the goal is to have a productive and safe learning environment.

The Springfield Public Schools District #186 board recently voted to change their re-opening plan from a hybrid model to fully-remote until at least Oct. 26.