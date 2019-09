September 27 – 28, Noon to Noon, at Anita Purves Nature Center, Busey Woods

1: Scientists will document all living species in Busey Woods

2: Last time was 2005 when 1200 species were ID’d. Interesting to see if we add to the list!

3: Free. People welcome to come and interact with scientists

4: Park district offering animal, environment and conservation programs during BioBlitz.