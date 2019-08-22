3 MINUTE GRILL: SHRIMP AND MARINATED BEEF KABOBS

Jerk Marinade

· 2 teaspoons garlic powder

· 2 teaspoons onion powder

· 2 teaspoons dried thyme

· 1 teaspoon paprika

· 1 teaspoon ground allspice

· 2 teaspoons sugar

· 2 teaspoons salt

· 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

· 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

· 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

· 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

· 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper optional

For the shrimp kabobs

· 1 pound large shrimp peeled and deveined, tails removed if desired

· 2 cups pineapple chunks

· 1 red bell pepper cut into 1 inch pieces

· 1 tablespoon olive oil

· 1 tablespoon chopped parsley

· For the jerk seasoning: combine all the spices. Store in a jar or resealable bag for later use.

· Heat a grill or a grill pan to medium high.

· Thread the shrimp, pineapple and red pepper onto skewers.

· Brush the skewers with olive oil and sprinkle 2-3 teaspoons of jerk seasoning over the skewers – be sure to season both sides.

· Place on the grill and cook for 3-4 minutes per side, or until shrimp are pink

Marinated Beef Kabobs

MARINADE

· 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

· 1/4 cup soy sauce

· 1/4 cup olive oil

· 1 tablespoon dijon mustard

· 1 tablespoon minced garlic

· 1 tablespoon brown sugar

· 2 tablespoons lemon juice

· 1 teaspoon dried basil

· 1 teaspoon dried parsley

· 1 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/2 pounds sirloin steak or sirloin tips, cut into 1-inch cubes

· 2 tablespoons olive oil

· 2 tablespoons dijon or whole-grain mustard

· 1 tablespoon dried rosemary

· 8 ounces crimini mushrooms

· 1 red onion, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 3 onion layers each)

· 2 green bell peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces

1. In a medium bowl, mix the marinade ingredients together. Reserve 1 tablespoon of the marinade.

2. Place the cubed meat into a large plastic zip-tight bag and pour all but the reserved marinade over it, then seal and squish to coat well. Place in the refrigerator for 1-6 hours to marinate. This is also a good time to place wooden skewers in water to soak.

3. Meanwhile, boil the potatoes in a large pot of salted water until just tender enough to pierce with a fork, about 6-8 minutes. Drain well, then toss with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, rosemary, and mustard. Set aside.

4. Preheat grill to high heat while preparing the kabobs. Chop all vegetables into chunks that are roughly the same size as the cubed steak, keeping 3 layers of onion together in each chunk. Drizzle vegetables with the reserved marinade.

Mexican Rice

· 1 tablespoon olive oil

· 2 cloves garlic, minced

· 1 onion, diced

· 1 1/2 cups Instant White Rice

· 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

· 1 1/2 cups vegetable broth

· 1 cup corn kernels

· 1/4 teaspoon chili powder

· 1/4 teaspoon cumin

· Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

· 2 Roma tomatoes, diced

· 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and onion, and cook, stirring frequently, until onions have become translucent, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in rice until toasted, about 2 minutes.

2. Stir in tomato sauce and vegetable broth, and bring to a simmer, about 2 minutes. Stir in corn, carrots, peas, chili powder and cumin; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat and simmer until rice is cooked through, about 13-16 minutes. Stir in tomatoes.

3. Serve immediately, garnished with cilantro, if desired.

Grilled Fireball Pineapple

Ingredients

· 2 whole pineapples

· 12oz Fireball Whiskey

· 1 cup Raw Sugar

· 1 cup Brown Sugar

· 1 teaspoon Ground Cinnamon

Instructions

1. Peel the pineapple and score the outside in a diamond pattern.

2. Place both pineapples in a ziplock storage bag and pour in the Fireball Whiskey. Close the bag and squeeze as much air out as possible. Marinate for at least 2 hours in the refrigerator. Turning half way through.

3. Prepare grill for cooking. On a propane grill set the two outside burners to medium High Temperature should be about 450⁰.

4. Combine the raw sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a bowl.

5. Skewer each pineapple

6. Apply the sugar mixture to the outside of each pineapple and place them on the grill.

7. Cook for approximately 30 minutes and apply more sugar mixture once the outside looks dry.

8. Remove the pineapples once the outside is caramelized about 45-60 minutes total cook time.

9. Carefully slide the pineapples off the skewer and slice into individual pieces for serving.