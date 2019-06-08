WCIA 3 Mobile Apps

WCIA 3 News App
Overview
Check out the WCIA 3 News App for the best way to get your central Illinois breaking and local news, weather, sports, political and other content including lifestyle content from ciLiving on a daily basis. We provide fresh news content, formatted to fit your mobile screen so you don’t miss the latest news in central Illinois.
Your local news leader has never been more local than being in the palm of your hand.
Features and Content
- Read the latest news articles regarding the events happening in your area, across central Illinois, and around the nation.
- Watch video of your local news reporters on the scene or in the studio covering the latest events.
- Plan your day with our geo-located weather reports, interactive radar, severe weather alerts, and Weather Now coverage.
- Stay up to date with the latest sports scores, stats, and news for high school, professional, and Your Illini Nation college sports coverage.
- Save your favorite stories anytime at home, at work, or on the go.
- Easy news sharing by email, text message, Facebook and Twitter.
- Enable optional alert notifications to be aware the instant breaking news occurs.
Languages
- English
Requirements
- Apple iPhone, iPod touch, iPad or Google Android
- Requires Apple iOS 12.0 or later
- Requires Google Android 5.0 or up
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
WCIA 3 Weather App
Overview
The WCIA 3 Weather App provides up-to-date information on local weather in your area. Follow central Illinois weather trends and more. If your weather conditions are changing, we let you know the time it will happen, not just the chance of precipitation.
“Your Local Weather Leader” allows you to stay prepared for any weather at any time with up to the minute information.
Features and Content
- Current Weather Conditions.
- Hourly and 7 Day Forecasts.
- Interactive Radar (with up to the minute weather data providing fast and accurate localized maps including features like past and future radar as well as customizable layers.).
- Daily Weather Conditions and Forecast Videos.
- Weather News Specific to Central Illinois.
- Weather Map Room.
- Severe Weather Live Stream and Warning System.
- Live Eyenet Weather Camera Feeds.
- Weather Photo Contests.
- Geo-positioning supported, retrieving the latest weather conditions for your current location.
- Manually add multiple locations to get updated forecasts.
Languages
- English
Requirements
- Apple iPhone, iPod touch, iPad or Google Android
- Requires Apple iOS 13.0 or later
- Requires Google Android 8.0 and up