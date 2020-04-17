WCIA Face Mask Drive for Essential Businesses









Tuesday, April 28, 2020

9AM – 7 PM

WCIA 3 News Backlot, located at 509 S. Neil Street in Champaign

We’re partnering with Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to collect sewn cloth face masks for essential businesses in Champaign County!

Please follow the CDC’s guidance on how to make a face mask:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

For drop-off:

Drive up (enter off of Randolph Street) and drop off your donated mask(s) in the donation box/barrel on site – there will be no direct contact, look for directional signage

Please put your masks in a plastic bag and make sure it’s tied/sealed

The collected masks will be given to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District for cleaning and distribution to essential businesses (one mask per employee) in our community such as grocery stores, convenience stores, gas stations, pharmacies, bars & restaurants, charitable & social service organizations, critical trades, hotels, care facilities, and more. The full text of Governor Pritzker’s Executive Order 20-10, including definitions of essential activities and businesses, can be found here: https://www2.illinois.gov/Documents/ExecOrders/2020/ExecutiveOrder-2020-10.pdf.

Current CDC guidelines for the general public recommend people wearing a cloth face covering when they must leave their home and cannot maintain 6 feet of physical distance between themselves and others. This drive is being hosted because there are not enough masks for the essential business frontline workers and we want to save medical facemasks and other PPE for frontline healthcare staff.

If you’d like to contribute, but can’t make it to the drive, CUPHD is collecting donations of sewn cloth face masks for essential businesses on a rolling basis. Direct donations to CUPHD by calling 217-239-7877 or emailing coronavirus@c-uphd.org.

*see attached graphic for use

Are you an essential business seeking masks for your employees? Contact CUPHD by calling 217-239-7877 or emailing coronavirus@c-uphd.org.