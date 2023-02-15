SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Illinois farming families were featured in a commercial that launched during the Super Bowl, including one from Macon County.

The Nolands are eighth-generation family farmers in Blue Mound, Illinois. They are a part of the Illinois Family Farms coalition’s “We Are the 96%” ad campaign, which highlights the fact from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that 96% of Illinois farms are family-owned.

Blake Noland works with his brother, uncle and father on the farm. They grow corn and soybeans on a farm. The farm’s office is located in his 90-year-old grandma’s backyard.

“To be able to work in her backyard and walk up and see her over lunch, and then see her great grandkids come through to be able to say hi and walk around on the farm is a pretty unique experience,” Noland said.

He said he like the ad campaign addresses the misconception that the overwhelming majority of farms are not owned by corporations. The National Institute of Food and Agriculture found that small and family farms often face challenges like farm consolidation and changing weather patterns.

“The 96% of us are individuals that are going to football games, and are supporting your local tee-ball teams,” he said.

Noland believes knowing the facts about how common family farms are in the state will help cultivate a better relationship between farmers and their customers.

“Whenever we’re working long hours and trying to put in, to us, a crop that we don’t know what we’ll do for the next year, we want the individuals that are utilizing those products to know that it is done with them in mind,” Blake said.

The ad campaign is continuing to run into the spring. All the ads featuring the Noland family and other farming families can be viewed on the Illinois Farming Families’ website.