Macon County Fair Reopens

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–County fairs across central Illinois are back this year after the pandemic caused them to close or cancel. The Macon County Fair opened to customers on Wednesday.

From Wednesday to Sunday, the fairground is open for everyone. If you’ve been fully vaccinated, you won’t need to wear a mask or social distance. And if you haven’t received the shot yet, there will be a vaccine clinic out at the fairgrounds on Friday, from 10:00 to 2:00 P.M.

Only the carnival is open Wednesday – but there will be several things to enjoy throughout the rest of the week. The fair grounds has local band Highway 165 performing Thursday, a rodeo on Friday, tractor pulls on Saturday, and on Sunday, the popular demolition derby also returns.

“We’re really excited to be open again and be out,” County Fair Vice President Amy Dobrinik said. “People want to get out, do things and gather, so we’re glad to be doing this.”

Twelve food vendors will be there all weekend. Rick Motzinger has been a vendor for for years – and says he’s excited to be back.

“Now the people are more free to do what they want, getting vaccinated and staying healthy in this pandemic, we can be a fair-going crowd again,” Motzinger said.

Other activities, such as arts and crafts, helicopter rides, and bags tournaments will also be available.