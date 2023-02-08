DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Look! Up in the sky during the Super Bowl! It’s a Decatur native!

During the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday, three Navy tactical squadrons will fly over State Farm Stadium. Capt. William Frank from Decatur will participate in the flyover as part of one of two F/A-18F Super Hornets.

“Flying the F/A-18 Super Hornet from the aircraft carrier is by far the coolest part of my job,” Frank said. “Every day I have to remind myself how lucky I am to still be living out my childhood dream. As thrilling, demanding and rewarding as flying is, the best part of my job will always be the amazing people that I am fortunate to work with.”

According to Navy officials, the flyover will include an EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129 and a F-35C Lightning II from “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron along with the two F/A-18F Super Hornets. The purpose of the flyover is to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of women flying in the U.S. Navy.

Frank has served in the Navy for 21 years and comes from a family with a long lineage of military service.

“My father served in the Navy as a Medical Service Corps Officer,” Frank said. “My grandfather served in the Navy during World War II and my great grandfather served in the Army during WW I. From an early age, my dream was always to fly in the Navy, so the path seemed clear.”