DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Akorn Pharmaceuticals has announced they are filing Chapter 7 bankruptcy and laying off hundreds in Decatur.

In a company-wide Zoom call, Akorn President Douglas Boothe announced to employees that Wednesday would be the last day they can visit the office to pack up their belongings.

Mayor of Decatur Julie Moore Wolfe estimates about 450 workers were laid off by Akorn.

Boothe said the company had been looking for potential buyers since last year.

“The company’s owners have just informed us they will not provide any additional financing required to run the business,” Boothe said. “Their decision leaves us, the board and the ownership and the management team, with no other alternatives to conclude the sales process and initiate bankruptcy proceedings.”

Former workers told WCIA they felt blindsided by the announcement.

“I mean, just be honest. You had people come in here two weeks ago, last week, saying they were investors, but they were really just appraisers coming to help with the filing of bankruptcy,” Tristan Probst, a worker for Akorn for nine years, said.

The pharmaceuticals company will terminate all benefits from employees at the end of the month. Boothe also said they will be unable to pay severance or provide COBRA health insurance coverage to their former employees.

Akorn previously filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020.

Millikin University is having a career fair on campus Thursday and is inviting people laid off by the company to attend. The Decatur Conference Center and Hotel is also hosting a job fair according to their Facebook page.

Moore Wolfe believes despite the sudden news, the city will bounce back economically with help from the other manufacturing plants.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.