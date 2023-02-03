DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur.

The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve a pay bump after the company made $100 billion in revenue last year.

“ADM is refusing to offer these workers wages and benefits on par with what union members receive at other union facilities, which is a slap in the face,” J.P. Fyans, the local union president said.

The workers on strike work at the co-generation plant that provides energy to the rest of the facility.

A spokesperson for the company said they are negotiating in good faith.

“We have offered an extremely competitive proposal to union membership at our co-generation facility in Decatur and continue to negotiate in good faith with the union, which represents fewer than 50 of our nearly 5,000 colleagues in Decatur,” ADM spokesperson Dane Lisser said. “We have a robust plan in place to maintain production levels until we can reach a satisfactory resolution.”