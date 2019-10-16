YouTube Star visits campus, gives out thousands

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A YouTube star visited the U of I’s campus on Tuesday.

David Dobrik has more than 14 million subscribers.

Dobrik later spoke during “An Evening with David Dobrik” at the Illini Union.

Hundreds of students showed up to watch that through a live stream.

But a group of 15 students got to experience him in person.

Dobrik stormed in and surprised Sophia Behrensmeyer and her friends in their dorm room.

“I spent like 4 hours of my day trying to find a place where he might come, and so for it to pay off that we actually met him was really cool,” said Behrensmeyer.

Dobrik challenged her to a game of “rock, paper, scissors.”

“He’s like if I win, you each have to pay me $20. But if she wins, you each get $1,000,” said Behrensmeyer.

Paper covered rock…and she won.

“We just erupted. Like there’s no words, we just started cheering,” said her friend, Jake Sellett.

As promsied, Dobrik covered them all with a $1,000 check, in partnership with the dating app Bumble.

“He kind of pointed out that college is expensive, and there’s a lot of things you have to pay for. So, he obviously was a college student a little bit ago,” said Sellett.

While hundreds of students packed the union for a chance to see Dobrik’s humor on the screen, the group of friends will be forever grateful they experienced his kindness in person.

Several students say the money will help them put a dent in tuition costs.