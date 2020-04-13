Working as a nurse during a pandemic

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle hospital is caring for nine COVID-19 patients right now. Hospital staff have been working hard to keep up with the growing need and constant changes during this pandemic.

Keeping a hospital running takes the combined effort of a lot of people. Theresa Green is one of those dedicated workers. She oversees the nursing staff at the hospital.

“We’re trying to do more for the patient in that one time, so that we’re really conserving our PPE, making sure that we’re limiting the amount of times that we have to go travel throughout a department,” said Green. They’re also limiting face-to-face interaction.

“During this time we’ve had to be a little bit more creative, so whether it’s through Zoom meetings or emails or a telephone huddle, we’ve had to look at how we’re communicating a little bit differently,” explained Green. Carle has implemented some ways to keep nurses from wearing work clothes, home. “We have scrub central, which is amazing, where we can change out of our scrubs before we even go home, and then in terms of PPE, everyone has access to a mask as soon as they walk in the building.”

One thing nurses want peope to remember is that, even though they are taking care of COVID-19 patients, they are still there for people who need necessary care.

“If you are having any symptoms that are emergent, such as chest pain, shortness of breathe, any symptoms of stroke, we absolutely do not want you to hesitate to come to the the emergency room to receive the care that you need.” While the work can be exhausting, Green says it’s more rewarding than anything else.

“At Carle we have an opportunity to serve our community in a really meaningful ways during this time, so it’s easy to find gratitue in those moments where we know that we’re doing everything we can to keep the community safe.”

Carle is still taking donations of N-95 masks and any cloth masks people have. They ask everyone to follow CDC guidelines and wear one while in public, but to also be aware that they don’t prevent the spread of COVID-19. The best thing to do is stay home. You can also check their website or the CDC’s for more information.