Woman recalls family memories after house burns down

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman stood in the street, watching as the home her family lived in for decades burned down.

The fire happened Wednesday night at 1518 Hedge Road. When crews got there, flames were bursting through the entire house. But before the fire happened, it was already slated to be torn down by the city.

This is one of 47 properties along Hedge Road that were bought by the city. The demolition of all of the houses will make room for the Garden Hills storm water drainage improvement project that’s been in the works for years.

Even though this house would’ve been torn down anyway, seeing it burn was a sad moment for the Henderson family who used to live there. Flames filled this house from wall to wall. This was more than a house to Theresa Henderson. She called this place home for more than 40 years. She says, “It makes me want to cry just thinking about it. But all I can do is just brush it off.” She had a lifetime of memories there. “Me, my sister, and two of my cousins had our first babies in the same bedroom and we all grew up here.”

Henderson moved out of the house last year when the city bought it, along with the 46 other properties. They will be torn down and, in their place, a stormwater detention basin will be built to stop the severe flooding in this area. Right now the city is still in the beginning stages of the project, demolishing the houses in separate groups. Construction is set to be completed by 2030.

The cause of the fire has not been released. An investigator was at the house today to determine if this was accidental or set intentionally.