Woman arrested for stealing thousands from VFW

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The VFW was betrayed by one of its employees when she admitted to stealing thousands of dollars.

75-year-old Brenda Wise was the bar manager. She was arrested and faces a charge for stealing money. Police say she took between $6,000 – $8,000 as the investigation stands now, but they say it’s likely more than that. The VFW believes it extends into six figures.

For the past three months police have been doing a forensic audit of the VFW. The investigation does reveal a large discrepancy in the books. A linchpin in this case could be that Wise admitted to stealing money to the VFW board. But much more happened leading up to this.

Post Commander Justin Penrod questioned, “How are we keeping these doors open? Because every time we did our books we were always $3,000 to $6,000 in the red.” Despite all the fundraisers, nobody knew why money was missing. The first red flag was raised after a wedding was held at the VFW last year.

Bookkeeper Krisha Shoemaker says, “It was a big cash night and when I went to reconcile the books there was a discrepancy that was a big chunk of money” Shoemaker became suspicious when she realized more than $6,000 was missing. She says, “The money was never recorded, it never came through the books or the register. It was like it never happened.”

Later that year the bar manager of 14 years, Brenda Wise, made a revealing confession at a board meeting in May. They say she admitted to stealing money from the VFW. A rush of emotions filled people’s minds. Shoemaker says, “There was shock, there was disbelief that turned into anger almost.”

The police investigation shows Wise had been siphoning money from the register and other places for a few years. That’s left many feeling betrayed.

Wise was arrested and released, with an order to show up at court to plea in February. She was not at home, nor did she answer the phone, when WCIA tried to contact her to get her perspective on what she’s accused of. The only response the VFW wants from Wise is repayment. Penrod says, “I’d just like to have back the cash that was stolen. Because as you can see this place really could use it.”

The VFW has installed cameras at the building and is keeping closer checks and balances on their fundraisers and cash flow to prevent this from happening again. They’re also working to get a new building. Click here for a link to the online fundraiser for that.