Woman accused of hitting someone while driving is out on bond

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)- An Urbana woman accused of hitting someone while driving under the influence was let out on bond.

Barbara-ann anastasi’s bond was lowered from $250,000 to $75,000. Her bond was lowered yesterday and she payed the bond today. She’s charged with driving under the influence and hitting Monica Mccoy.

The crash happened on Sumac drive in Champaign on October 22nd. Mccoy has been hospitalized since and is unable to speak from her injuries. If anastasi is convicted she could face up to 12 years in prison.