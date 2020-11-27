Wingstop gives out meals during holiday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.( WCIA)- The Wingstop on Neil street held their 5th annual “wingsgiving”. They handed out free meals that included boneless wings, fries, and a roll. They served over 900 hundred people, topping the record from las year.

They followed Covid guidelines by not allowing people into the restaurant, and this led to a line wrapping around the building. Owner Sahil Contractor understand people go through tough times and hopes this helped take a burden off. “Where you come from and what you’ve had to deal with are tough so I always put myself in other people’s shoes. That’s what drives me to do events like this,” he said.

Wings were also served at their location in Springfield.