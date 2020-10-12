Wind farm manufacturer set to close, many could lose jobs in the area

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA)- Arcosa Wind towers are expected to close its doors after 13 years. This closure comes as they were about to partner with a wind farm in Dewitt County. That wind farm would need large wings produced, and Arcosa does not create those.

Clinton city administrator Tim Followell says this type of production limited them. “They only make one certain size tower, and they only make the tubular part of the tower; they don’t make the windmill generator itself that goes on top.” To widen their reach and stay open, they would need to partner with another company.

Resident Andrea Rhoades said if they could do find a partner, it could have two local benefits. “A two fold benefit to the residents that have to live near the wind turbines as well as our local Arcosa plant by providing them another project and development that they can manufacture in our local backyard.” Partnering would expand their production to larger wings, but since they don’t have anything in the works, Followell says the city will take a big hit. “When you’re talking to the magnitude of 148 possible jobs, it’s a big number in any economy but especially right now amongst Covid and everything else going on in the world”.