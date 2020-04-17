WIC available for those facing reduced hours or unemployment

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Anyone losing money because of business shutdowns may be eligible for WIC. WIC offices are still open and taking applications. People who have lost income because of the stay-at-home order may qualify. If you have been without income for at least a month, you can apply, but you don’t have to be completely unemployed to be accepted.

“They’re pretty reasonable income guidelines, so it’s not something that they have to be completely unemployed. Like I said, we have individuals out there who had their hours reduced if they were part time, they’ll likely qualify,” said Director of Maternal and Child Health Brandon Meline.

To give some perspective, any household of four with a monthly income of less than $3,900 qualifies for WIC. That’s around $915 a week.

If you are a WIC recipient and you notice a store is out of an essential food item, you can report those shortages to the WIC office. Meline says some things such as baby formula have been low at certain stores because of the rush to stock up before the stay-at-home order.

Their offices are open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and on the third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. They prefer that people call (217) 531-4309 before coming in, but walkins are still welcome. Their farmer’s market will be coming up in the next month.