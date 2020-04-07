Why it’s harder for some to fight off coronavirus

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As the county had its first death from COVID-19, a doctor shares what makes certain people more vulnerable to dying from the virus.

The Champaign Urbana Public Health District says the man who died was in his 80’s with an underlying health condition.

For people who have compromising health issues, it’s harder to fight off coronavirus.

The death toll is reaching new levels daily. On Monday afternoon CUPHD Director Julie Pryde said, “It is with a heavy heart that I am here today to report Champaign County’s first death due to COVID-19 infection.”

While details of how the elderly man who got the virus have not been released, CUPHD says his health was already compromised prior to the diagnosis. There are several types of underlying conditions that make it very difficult to fight off the virus when it attacks the body. Dr. Robert Healy with Carle Foundation says that includes “Anybody 65 or older, someone with lung problems or chronic lung disease like COPD or moderate to severe asthma, someone with a bad heart condition, someone with diabetes especially if it’s not well controlled, people who have kidney problems that have to be on dialysis.”

Dr. Healy explains that some people’s bodies are not able to cope with the virus like a healthier person could. He says, “It goes into people’s lungs, that’s where it attaches to the cells and receptors and starts the process of infecting you. It puts a tremendous demand on your heart to pump more blood and oxygen into your body. If your heart is in bad shape to begin with, you’re not able to do that as well.”

The “stay at home” order and the message of social distancing have been pushed out consistently for the past few weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19. Health officials say now is the time to do everything you can to prevent you, your family, and others around you from contracting this virus that has already killed so many.

Pryde says, “Our public health recommendations remain unchanged in light of this sobering news. We encourage everyone to stay at home as much as possible. If you do not have to go out, please do not.”

As of Monday afternoon, Champaign County had 63 confirmed cases, 8 people have been hospitalized, and 22 have recovered.