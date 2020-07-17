We C-U connects student volunteers with community projects

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A group at the University of Illinois is helping organizations get help from student volunteers. It acts as a middle man to connect the two and is called We C-U.

Here’s how it works: Organizations submit requests for help, then student volunteers sign up to get involved wherever they can. We C-U involves students from a variety of majors. Students have already worked on a lot of projects since its launch – everything from making workout videos to sewing face masks. Creators say it’s been great for everyone involved.

“We saw an opportunity to create community for students as they work together on these projects, to provide support for organizations who needed rapid social media support, moving things online that were never online before,” said We C-U Co-Director Emily Stone.

The idea behind We C-U started as something for just social work students, but creators say they noticed the community’s needs were bigger than that. They decided to open it up to all students. A lot of the volunteer work is happening remotely because of the pandemic.

A lot of the volunteer work is happening remotely because of the pandemic. For example, students have helped with translation services while staying home. They’ve also helped organizations put more of their services online.

For example, students have helped with translation services while staying home. They’ve also worked with organizations to get more of their services online. Almost 250 students have volunteered with this program in some way. That’s just since it launched last month. They’ve finished a total of 50 projects that involved more than 30 agencies. Those include Circle of Friends, Champaign County Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities Board, Champaign Center Partnership, Carle’s Healthy Beginnings program, Developmental Services Center, and United Way.