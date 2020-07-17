Ways to ‘beat the heat’ this weekend

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Today is a hot one, and the next few days will be offering no relief. Heat advisories are in effect for the next few days, and many of you will be looking for ways to deal with it. Luckily there are a lot of options for anyone looking to cool off.

Splash pads are a great option for those looking to cool off with water. The Champaign Park District has two of them: one at Hessel Park and another at Douglas Park.

“The weather’s beautiful – a little hot, but the water keeps them cool,” said mother Kaci Isaksen. She says it’s a great way for her kids, who were feeling cooped up, to have fun. “They make friends pretty quick, so it’s nice for them to meet other people and just have a good time.”

Park district leaders recommend finding a shady park to enjoy the weather. “We have some of our older neighborhood parks that have a little more shade opportunities, so if you wanna play on the playground but then tuck yourself under a tree to read a book for a little bit to cool off, I recommend that. West Side Park is a great park for that with trees. Hessel Park has a lot, Centennial Park, even Douglas,” said Director of Marketing and Communications Chelsea Norton.

For those who want to stay inside, the Champaign Park District also has an option for you to pick up movie theater concessions at Virginia Theater and then head home to create a movie experience for yourself. You can place your order online and then pick it up between 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday’s and Saturday’s.

That summer heat can be more than just uncomfortable. It’s also dangerous for those without a home with air conditioning. That’s why C-U at Home will be open as a cooling center, despite COVID-19. They open from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at their location at the corner of Market and Washington in Champaign. Anyone coming in is required to wear a face mask.

“Generally, when the heat index is over 100, we will open up for emergency cooling hours,” explained C-U at Home Executive Director Rob Dalhaus. “Heat stroke, heat exhaustion… those factors can affect our friends just as much as the cold. Having a place for folks to come where they feel comfortable, where there is air conditioning and people who can check on them… That’s really really important to have that resource,” he added.

C-U at Home is looking for volunteers to man the center for days like this, and for donations to support their efforts. Anyone interested can head here.