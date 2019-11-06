Water company clarifies boil order confusion

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We have an update to a boil order concern we told you about last night. Some of you reached out to us, saying you heard there was a boil order on Daniel Street in Champaign.

We contacted American Water and they said it only affected one sorority house on East Daniel Street because they shut down a water main to cut and cap an old service, which was needed by the developer working in that area. But they said they wanted to be clear that they’re looking into what caused the confusion about the boil order being more widespread.

For concerns regarding the specific Daniel Street boil order confusion, contact Katie Fidler during regular business hours.

katie.fidler@amwater.com

217-373-3281

American Water representatives say there was a rumor on a local Facebook page that resulted in that misinformation. They’re not sure how it started, but they’re most concerned that customers get the most accurate information. They say they will always use Facebook and their alerts page to notify customers about widespread outages, so people should check those outlets before assuming they’re under a boil order.

Anyone with general concerns about boil orders should call customer service at (800) 422-2782 or message the Illinois American Water Facebook page.