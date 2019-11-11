War museum celebrates 20th anniversary

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County War Museum is celebrating its 20th anniversary this Veterans Day.

The museum is holding an open house from noon till 4:00 p.m. with free admission. Following the open house, the U.S. Great Lakes Navy Band will perform at St. James United Methodist Church.The concert will be free, but tickets will be required due to limited seating. Limited tickets will be available during the Open House and before the concert as well starting at 4:00 p.m.

The museum has collected thousands of artifacts from every major conflict the U.S. has been a part of. Volunteers say they want to teach younger generations not only history, but also the importance of staying engaged and asking questions.

“If you don’t learn from your mistakes, you’ll keep repeating them,” volunteer Colletta Johnson explains. “And if they learn all the wars and all the things they had to go through, hopefully they can get our government in better shape.”

WCIA will share more about the War Museum on WCIA at 6:30 p.m. as part of the 30-minute special, “Veterans Voices.”