Voters concerned after getting more than one ballot in mail

URBANA,Ill. (WCIA) — Some voters in Champaign County are concerned after getting more than one ballot sent to them. They all chose to vote by mail. Now they’re worried other people may be able to vote more than once.

All of them have voted by mail at the same address more than once before. They never had any issues until now. We talked to three people: two who got two ballots and another who got three.

Janet Gravlin has lived at the same address in Urbana for 54 years. She has voted by mail for several years. This year, she got two ballots, each with a slightly different address. Sharon Petersson, on the other hand, got three ballots sent to her. All of them with the exact same address.

“When you stop and think how many people are getting duplicates that… maybe send them all back, I don’t know how they check if it does go back,” said Janet Gravlin.

“If I were less scrupulous, would you be able to vote three times? I don’t know. Then that’s kindof disconcerting – how legitimate are the elections if we’re doing this?” said Sharon Petersson.

Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons explained that duplicate ballots are sometimes sent by accident for a variety of reasons. However, no matter what, a person can only vote once. Ammons says his office does everything in their power to verify that people only vote once through mail-ins. That includes having both a republican and a democratic election judge process those votes.

Ammons says his office is also working on updating their website. He says some functions on it are “problematic”. They hope to have a new one launched around late spring or early summer.

If you receive more than one ballot by mail, only vote with one of them. You can either throw the other one(s) out or write “SPOILED” on them in dark lettering, then send them back to the county clerk’s office using the stamped envelope sent along with them. Ammons says his employees are also happy to answer voter’s questions at (217) 384-3720.