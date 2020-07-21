Volunteers provide free yard work

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of volunteers is helping people with yard work, and they aren’t asking anything in return. This group is part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. They posted on Facebook, asking people to reach out if they needed help. They’ve painted sheds, cleaned gutters and mowed lawns. We talked to them about why they’re doing it.

“There’s a lot of turmoil in the world, and it’s just an especially good time just for us to just to forget ourselves and go to work, serving one another,” volunteer Isaac Carey explained. “So we wanted to especially push a little hard and make people feel some Christ-like love right now,” Carey.

Carey says they aren’t professionals, by any means, but they’re willing to do just about anything people request. They are mostly booked this week, but are mostly free after that. If you need their help, contact them on their Facebook page.