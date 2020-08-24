Village park vandalized

FAIRMOUNT, Ill. (WCIA) — Some Vermilion County parents are looking for answers after a park was damaged.

It happened in Fairmount. It’s a small play area at the village park for kids 10 and under.

In the last week, some older kids have come in and caused several hundred dollars worth of damages, a parent reports on Facebook.

From a public Facebook post.

Neighbors say the issue has been going on all summer. One parent says, “We need to keep our park safe for all kids to be able to enjoy.”

If you have information, you’re asked to call the police.