Vigil held for missing man

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)- A Rantoul man has been missing for about a month, so his family and friends held a vigil. Police found his bike two weeks ago just a mile north of Highway 136. They said there was no damage to it, which means there was no foul play. They even added helicopters and drones to help with the search.

Family friend Jan Falvey said she doesn’t want franklin to be forgotten. “As a society, we tend to focus on something for a couple of days, and then something else comes along, and people get forgotten about they get lost in the shuffle, and it’s time for that to stop,” said Falvey. Family and friends are also planning a memorial for sometime next week.