Vigil held for man who was shot in car

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People are mourning the death of a man who was shot and killed early Monday morning.

Friends and family gathered for a candle light vigil for 33-year-old Ryan Allen-Davis. As the family gathered to honor his life, police continue to search for his accused killer. The shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. near Mariner Way and Harbor Estates Lane. Davis died at the hospital a few hours later.

Police are looking for 33-year-old D’Andre Miller, the suspect wanted for the murder. Officials say when they got to the scene, Davis was found shot in his stomach inside a car. He was rushed into surgery, but didn’t make it. The investigation shows Davis was sitting in the parked car when Miller came up, shot into it, and then drove off.

Davis has a 6-year-old daughter. His family says she was the center of his life. On Monday night, family and friends released balloons and lit candles in his memory. But tragic questions remain unanswered as they think about how he died. His sister Courtney Davis says, “It hurts. It hurts when you lose a loved one. You never think it will be you or your family. I woke up to know that was the last time I would talk to him or see him. You just never think it’ll be you and you want to make sure every conversation you have with a loved one ends on a positive note because you never know.”

His family says Davis knew Miller and once called him a friend.

If you have any information on where Miller is, contact Champaign Police (217) 351-4545