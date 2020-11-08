Veteran gets American flag mural after years of waiting

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)- One couple had their dreams come true today, Jesse and Barb Adams. They’ve wanted the American flag painted on their shed for years. Jesse is a veteran and hopes to thank fellow veterans with the mural. Hoping that men and women served feel appreciated when they see it. Jesse recently entered hospice so his wife Barb got things together in just two weeks.

The Adams hope the flag becomes a part of the community. “I want it to be for our community something that everyone can enjoy for years when they go by the big ole red shed, said Jesse Adams. The mural is located on county road going north in Arcola.