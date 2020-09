PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Paris Fire Department along with the Office of Illinois State Fire Marshal are investigating a vacant building fire as “suspicious”.

It happened on Springfield and Grandview yesterday morning. The building was abandoned, but used to be a bait shop. Investigators say it didn’t have any electric or gas hooked up.

They’re asking anyone who saw anything to call Chief Gates at (217) 466-5670 or the Arson Hotline at (800) 252-2947.