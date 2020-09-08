Urgency growing in search for missing man

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Loved ones of a missing man are begging for more help in their search. 62-year-old David Franklin has been missing for almost three weeks.

Loved ones say they think police should be spending more time looking for him. Jan Falvey’s late father was a close friend of Franklin’s. She says their families have always been close. That’s why she’s so worried about his disappearance, especially as more time passes.

“The family is just a little frustrated. We feel that we’re hearing more from community Facebook groups and random people than maybe we’re hearing from authorities,” said Falvey.

Franklin also has health problems, so loved ones are worried he doesn’t have access to his medicine. Falvey says she thinks someone found Franklin’s bike, but she doesn’t know for sure. Police have told us he rides a blue mountain bike. It has wooden and metal racks on the back.

Loved ones are trying to organize another search party soon. We called Rantoul police to see if they have any leads. We haven’t heard back.