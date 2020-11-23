University students create game to help stop human trafficking

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA)- Eastern Illinois University students developed an app for a game to help fight human trafficking, and it’s called “spike shot”. Entrepreneur students teamed up with professors to create the app.

They’re also working with the non-profit “anything is possible”, a group dedicated to sotopping human trafficking. The app raises money selling adveritsements which then goes to the organization.

Lead professor Evan Kubicek on the project says the more people play, the more they raise to help fight human trafficking. “All things possible does work in the U.S. as well as globally where they interrupt, find trafficking victims and traffickers,” said Kubicek.

The app will continue to collect funds until January 1st.