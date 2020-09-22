University planning to change mascot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- The academic senate voted in favor of a mascot, the Kingfisher. The resolution asks for the chancellor to publicly condemn any public use of the chief; the trustees’ board has to review it. But this isn’t stopping students from showing support. They’ve already printed items like masks and cups with the logo.
Susan Zhou is a member of the Kingfisher task force and wants to ensure that people stay motivated. “The task force is trying to do everything in regards to pushing the kingfisher mascot and making sure that this movement does not die out and making sure that the movement continues behind it”, said Zhou. The university also noted that alumni would play a key role in the final decision.