University celebrates indigenous peoples’ day in a different way

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- The University of Illinois is teaming up with other big ten schools to celebrate Indigenous peoples’ day. The tradition started three years ago to learn more about tribal backgrounds, focusing on the impact faculty and staff have on the University. They held a virtual event this year where people are usually gathering with food and music.

Organizer Nichole Boyd says being virtual didn’t stop people from learning. “Walking away with some best practices and understanding of how to work with tribal nations and engage around research and outreach. Especially when we start recruiting within these areas to bring native students on to our campuses,” said Boyd. The U of I Native American house will have more events for their “Native November.” For more information, you can go to their Facebook page.