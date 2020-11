CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- The University of Illinois is adding mask recycling bins. There will be 50 collection boxes set up around campus. The masks must be disposable, such as a medical or N-95 mask.

Masks must be in a plastic bag before dropping them into the recycling bin. Once you’re done, they advise you to wash or sanitize your hands.

The program is free to University faculty and students.